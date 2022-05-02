Rain and cold push back planting season in Iowa

Show You Care
By KCCI
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 7:32 AM CDT
ADEL, Iowa (KCCI) - A cold, wet and windy start to spring looks to continue next week, further pushing back when farmers start or continue their planting.

The U.S. Drought Monitor shows Central Iowa has broken free of the drought that gripped it for much of the last year.

In many places, the ground is now too wet to get into the fields.

And it’s about to get worse in the coming days.

“It doesn’t look good at all,” said Lowell Garrett, a farmer in Dallas County. “From what they’re saying, it doesn’t look like we’re going to get anything done at all.”

The forecast shows chances of rain most of next week with temperatures remaining below average.

Garrett says his soil temperature is 43 degrees, well shy of the 50 degrees generally desired for planting.

“It’s been pretty unusual,” he said. “I mean, this time last year, we were completely done [planting], corn and beans.”

This year, he’s gotten in one day of planting.

“It’s miserable,” he said. “I mean, it just about gets dry, then it rains again.”

But he’s farmed in Iowa too many years to fret now.

“We’re farmers. That’s all we have is hope,” he said. “First we don’t want it to rain and then we want it to rain. It’s all about hope for us.”

