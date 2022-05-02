Pretrial conference for man charged in shooting death of Iowa State Trooper

Show You Care
Pre-trial hearing Monday for man accused of killing Iowa State Trooper
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 7:17 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
GRUNDY CENTER, Iowa (KCRG) - A pretrial conference is set for Monday at 1:30 p.m., one week before the man accused of killing an Iowa State Trooper goes to trial.

Michael Lang is charged with 1st-degree murder. Police say he assaulted an officer during a traffic stop in Grundy Center last April. They say he got away, barricaded himself in his house, then shot and killed Sergeant Jim Smith when police entered his house.

The conference is at the Grundy County Courthouse. Lang’s trial is set to begin May 9th in Hamilton County.

