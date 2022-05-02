Show You Care
President Biden to tour Alabama weapons facility as he asks Congress to approve aid to Ukraine

President Biden will tour a Lockheed Martin facility in Troy, Alabama that produces weapons like anti-tank javelins that the United States has been sending to Ukraine.
By Brendan Cullerton
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - President Joe Biden plans to tour a Lockheed Martin facility in Troy, Alabama Tuesday.

The facility produces weapons such as anti-tank Javelins that the U.S. has been sending Ukraine. The visit comes as Biden asks Congress to approve a $33 billion aid package to Ukraine.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said sending more aid to Ukraine is important now because the war is moving to the country’s eastern region.

“It’s important now because the war is different now,”” Kirby said. “It’s in a different phase.”

Lockheed Martin sent this statement about the president’s visit: “We are excited for President Biden to meet our dedicated Pike County workforce and learn more about the important work we perform for the national security of our nation and allies.”

Kirby said you can see the impact of Javelins on the battlefield.

“You see these burned-out tanks. You’re probably looking at the result of a Javelin missile. And just the United States alone has provided more than 5,000 of these Javelins.

The office of Rep. Barry Moore (R-Ala.) sent this statement: “Rep. Moore has visited the facility and spoken firsthand with its employees about their impressive operations. He could not be more supportive of the invaluable work done in Pike County for the defense of our nation and allies.”

Leadership in both parties has signaled they will support a request for more aid to Ukraine.

“I think that it will pass,” Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) said. “The question is whatever, what else will go along with it. I think there’s a strong bipartisan support for the humanitarian relief and certainly the weapons the Ukrainians need.”

The White House expects President Biden to speak at Lockheed Martin at 1:45 p.m. CT Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

