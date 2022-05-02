One killed, one hurt in Washington County crash

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was killed in a late-morning crash on Sunday, according to state officials.

At around 11:44 a.m., the Iowa State Patrol was sent to a report of a crash near mile marker 73 on U.S. Highway 218 southbound, south of Riverside. Troopers believe that a 2008 Chevy Impala, operated Brenden Poole, 25, of Ossian, lost control and entered a ditch. From there, troopers said that it vaulted a small creek, hitting a tree and stopping next to the tree.

Poole was killed in the crash. A minor who was a passenger in the car was hurt.

Witnesses told troopers that the vehicle was moving “at a high rate of speed” prior to the crash.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

