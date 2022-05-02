Main highway between Traer, Dysart to close for about two months

TAMA COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Monday construction crews will close down the main highway that connects Traer and Dysart in Tama County.

Iowa’s Department of Transportation says crews will install a new culvert on Iowa Highway 8, just east of Iowa Highway 21.

Crews will close the road around 7 a.m. Monday. Work is expected to last through late July, depending on what the weather allows for work.

The DOT will have a detour in place using U.S. Highway 63, Country Road D-65, and Highway 21.

