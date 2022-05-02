Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Main highway between Traer, Dysart to close for about two months

Stock image of construction traffic cones
Stock image of construction traffic cones(MGN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 6:02 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMA COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Monday construction crews will close down the main highway that connects Traer and Dysart in Tama County.

Iowa’s Department of Transportation says crews will install a new culvert on Iowa Highway 8, just east of Iowa Highway 21.

Crews will close the road around 7 a.m. Monday. Work is expected to last through late July, depending on what the weather allows for work.

The DOT will have a detour in place using U.S. Highway 63, Country Road D-65, and Highway 21.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic car crash
Two injured after a personal injury crash on Sunday morning
One person was left with minor injuries after a crash in Walton County Wednesday afternoon.
One killed, one hurt in Washington County crash
Giving felons a second change: Cedar Rapids job fair includes employers willing to hire those...
Job fair held with employers willing to hire people with criminal backgrounds
Close up photo of police lights courtesy of MGN.
Cedar Rapids police investigating after one person injured in shots fired incident
Road closure announced.
Marion road closure begins Monday