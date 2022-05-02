Iowa family sentenced in USDA crop loan and bankruptcy fraud schemes

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Three northeastern Iowa family members were sentenced in federal court for their roles in crop loan and bankruptcy fraud schemes.

In plea agreements, it was established that 53-year-old Aimee Lynn Rosenbaum, directed 27-year-old Marshal Dillion Rosenbaum to apply for a crop loan with the USDA on the pretense that Marshal would take over the farm due to health problems Aimee and her husband 58-year-old Donald Rosenbaum faced. After Marshal obtained over $165,000 in loan proceeds, Aimee applied for obtained over $1.3 million in loans on the pretense that Aimee and Donald would continue to farm the land.

The Rosenbaums defaulted on both loans and sold the double-pledged crop with little to no repayment. The bank then started foreclosure proceedings on the Rosenbaum’s farm.

Aimee and Donald each filed two bankruptcy petitions in bad faith and another on the eve of the scheduled Sheriff’s sales in state court in order to frustrate and delay the bank’s attempts to obtain repayment for its loans.

During a telephonic hearing in bankruptcy court in 2019, Aimee submitted false evidence and testimony to the district court at her sentencing hearing.

Aimee Rosenbaum was sentenced to 78 months imprisonment and ordered to make $165,592.21 in restitution as well as paying additional fines and attorneys fees. Donald was sentenced to two years probation and ordered to pay a $1,000 fine. Marshal was sentenced to 3 months imprisonment and ordered to make $165,592.21 in restitution.

