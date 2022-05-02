Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Iowa City Animal Services investigating dog bite

An arrest warrant has been issued for the son, 23-year-old Ryan Allen, according to Reading...
An arrest warrant has been issued for the son, 23-year-old Ryan Allen, according to Reading police.(MGN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - On May 1st, at around 2:30 am, an individual reported being bitten by a black and brown pit bull terrier near an apartment building in the 600 block of South Dubuque St.

The individual says the dog was with a woman described as being approximately 5′5″ tall.

Iowa City Animal Services is looking to locate the owner for information regarding the dog’s rabies vaccination history. Anyone with information is asked to contact Iowa City Animal services directly at 319-356-5295 or Iowa City Police at 319-356-5275.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic car crash
Two injured after a personal injury crash on Sunday morning
One person was left with minor injuries after a crash in Walton County Wednesday afternoon.
One killed, one hurt in Washington County crash
Giving felons a second change: Cedar Rapids job fair includes employers willing to hire those...
Job fair held with employers willing to hire people with criminal backgrounds
Asia Grice.
Family calls for more charges, two years after northwest Cedar Rapids shooting
Road closure announced.
Marion road closure begins Monday

Latest News

This action follows a spate of strikes in the past year, including a high-profile monthlong...
1,000 workers go on strike at CNH Industrial equipment maker
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Kragenbring was charged with Operating Under the Influence.
East Dubuque man charged with driving an ATV drunk after wife falls out injured in Jackson County
Officers on scene located shell-casings in the area and found bullets struck the side of a...
Police investigating Friday night shooting in southwest Cedar Rapids