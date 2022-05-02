Iowa City Animal Services investigating dog bite

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - On May 1st, at around 2:30 am, an individual reported being bitten by a black and brown pit bull terrier near an apartment building in the 600 block of South Dubuque St.

The individual says the dog was with a woman described as being approximately 5′5″ tall.

Iowa City Animal Services is looking to locate the owner for information regarding the dog’s rabies vaccination history. Anyone with information is asked to contact Iowa City Animal services directly at 319-356-5295 or Iowa City Police at 319-356-5275.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.