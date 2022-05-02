Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Iowa Beef Industry Council names 2022 best burger

Smashburger from the The Flying Elbow (PHOTO BY: IOWA BEEF INDUSTRY COUNCIL)
Smashburger from the The Flying Elbow (PHOTO BY: IOWA BEEF INDUSTRY COUNCIL)(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KCRG) - On Monday, the Iowa Beef Industry Council announced the winner of 2022′s Iowa’s Best Burger Contest. This year’s winner is the “Smashburger” from the Flying Elbow, from Marshalltown.

The “Smashburger” features a blend of chuck, brisket, and short rib, which is fresh, never frozen, and sourced from Midwest cattle.

Iowa’s Best Burger Contest is a two-phase competition sponsored by the Iowa Beef Industry Council and Iowa Cattlemen’s Association. The first phase is based on votes from the public. Then, at the end of the month, the 10 restaurants with the most votes were placed in the “Top 10.” From there, three anonymous judges visited each of the restaurants, scoring the burger patties based on taste, doneness, and presentation. Goodman relayed.

To qualify, a burger must be a 100 percent real beef patty served on a bun or bread product.

The Flying Elbow, located at 229 N 13th Street, Marshalltown, Iowa 50158, is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m Friday through Saturday.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic car crash
Two injured after a personal injury crash on Sunday morning
One person was left with minor injuries after a crash in Walton County Wednesday afternoon.
One killed, one hurt in Washington County crash
Giving felons a second change: Cedar Rapids job fair includes employers willing to hire those...
Job fair held with employers willing to hire people with criminal backgrounds
Asia Grice.
Family calls for more charges, two years after northwest Cedar Rapids shooting
Road closure announced.
Marion road closure begins Monday

Latest News

The University of Dubuque
University of Dubuque becomes first D3 school with a ‘Name, Image, Likeness’ portal for student-athletes
This action follows a spate of strikes in the past year, including a high-profile monthlong...
1,000 workers go on strike at CNH Industrial equipment maker
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Kragenbring was charged with Operating Under the Influence.
East Dubuque man charged with driving an ATV drunk after wife falls out injured in Jackson County