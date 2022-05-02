Iowa Beef Industry Council names 2022 best burger

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KCRG) - On Monday, the Iowa Beef Industry Council announced the winner of 2022′s Iowa’s Best Burger Contest. This year’s winner is the “Smashburger” from the Flying Elbow, from Marshalltown.

The “Smashburger” features a blend of chuck, brisket, and short rib, which is fresh, never frozen, and sourced from Midwest cattle.

Iowa’s Best Burger Contest is a two-phase competition sponsored by the Iowa Beef Industry Council and Iowa Cattlemen’s Association. The first phase is based on votes from the public. Then, at the end of the month, the 10 restaurants with the most votes were placed in the “Top 10.” From there, three anonymous judges visited each of the restaurants, scoring the burger patties based on taste, doneness, and presentation. Goodman relayed.

To qualify, a burger must be a 100 percent real beef patty served on a bun or bread product.

The Flying Elbow, located at 229 N 13th Street, Marshalltown, Iowa 50158, is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m Friday through Saturday.

