Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Fla. prison guards accused of beating inmate to death

Four Florida prison guards are facing murder charges after authorities say they beat a 60-year-old inmate to death. (Florida Dept of Corrections via CNN)
By CNN
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (CNN) - Four Florida Department of Corrections officers are facing murder charges after authorities say they beat a 60-year-old inmate to death.

Officers Christopher Rolon, 29, Kirk Walton, 34, and Ronald Connor, 24, were arrested Thursday and charged with murder. Officer Jeremy Godbolt, 28, was arrested Friday in Los Angeles, according to Florida’s Department of Law Enforcement. He is also charged with murder.

The alleged incident took place Feb. 14 when 60-year-old Ronald Ingram was being moved from a mental health area of the Dade Correctional Institute to another facility.

Florida Department of Corrections Officers Christopher Rolon, 29, Kirk Walton, 34, and Ronald...
Florida Department of Corrections Officers Christopher Rolon, 29, Kirk Walton, 34, and Ronald Connor, 24, are charged with murder in the death of a 60-year-old inmate. Officer Jeremy Godbolt, 28, is also charged in the case but is not pictured.(Source: Miami-Dade County Jail via CNN)

The inmate reportedly threw urine on one of the officers before they moved him.

FDLE says the officers then handcuffed the man and beat him so badly he had to be carried to the transport van.

A press release from authorities indicates Ingram was complying with officers at the time.

The inmate was found dead in the back of the van several hundred miles away, near Ocala. The medical examiner says he died from a punctured lung leading to internal bleeding. He also suffered injuries to his face and torso.

A Miami-Dade judge ruled there is probable cause to hold Rolon, Walton and Connor without bond until their next hearing.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

Generic car crash
Two injured after a personal injury crash on Sunday morning
Close up photo of police lights courtesy of MGN.
Cedar Rapids police investigating after one person injured in shots fired incident
Terra Jean Flipping
Des Moines Police make arrest in hit-and-run that killed teenage girl
Timothy Rush
Taboo Nightclub shooting suspect set for preliminary hearing amid new charges
One person was left with minor injuries after a crash in Walton County Wednesday afternoon.
One killed, one hurt in Washington County crash

Latest News

The Judds - Naomi and Wynonna Judd
The Judds, Ray Charles join the Country Music Hall of Fame
Field planting for food banks in Iowa City.
As food prices rise, local group plants food for food pantries
Asia Grice.
Family calls for more charges, two years after northwest Cedar Rapids shooting
From her playing days in high school, to coaching in college, Bri Strong continues winning...
From her playing days in high school, to coaching in college, Bri Strong continues winning championships