Family calls for more charges, two years after northwest Cedar Rapids shooting

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Victoria McDaniel, Datariana Watson, and Kionna Smith decorated a tree in front of the apartment complex at 1610 30th Street NW on Saturday to honor Asia Grice and her unborn baby.

Grice was killed in the complex in 2020, and Smith was shot multiple times. Police arrested Johnnie Osborne IV, the boyfriend of 25-year-old Grice. He pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, attempted murder, and termination of pregnancy. He could be sentenced to up to 50 years in prison.

“It’s a heavy feeling,” McDaniel, Grice’s older sister, said. “That sadness is starting to fade to anger though. Whenever I come over here, I’m angry.”

“It’s hard,” Watson, another of Grice’s sisters, said. “It feels like just yesterday. I relive it every day.”

Grice was living with her friend Smith in 2020. Smith said Grice was trying to get out of a bad relationship with Osborne who was also living with them.

“I was doing everything I could to get rid of him, and when I felt like I actually accomplished something, was when everything happened,” Smith said.

Osborne’s sentences would run consecutively for up to 50 years, but the three said they want more people charged in Grice’s death. A search warrant affidavit showed more people were involved, but prosecutors were unable to make the connection strongly enough.

“The investigation did not uncover substantial evidence to support criminal charges against anyone except for Johnnie Osborne, IV, for Asia Grice’s death,” Nick Maybanks, Linn County attorney, said.

“There’s only one person going to be sentenced,” Smith said. “What he’s being handed down is nothing. It’s a spit in my face, our family’s faces, and Asia’s face.”

While the three wait for Osborne’s sentencing, they want to show just how dangerous domestic violence can be.

“There are women out there who have been going through this for years,” Watson said. “They’ve been crying out and asking for help.”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.