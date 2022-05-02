East Dubuque man charged with driving an ATV drunk after wife falls out injured in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Police say that 61-year-old Richard Paul Kragenbring drove an ATV with his wife on Esgate road when his wife opened the passenger door where she was sitting, fell out, and was injured.

Officials say Kragenbring submitted to a field test and had a blood-alcohol level of .173%

Police have not released the extent of the victim’s injuries. Kragenbring was charged with Operating Under the Influence.

