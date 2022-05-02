Dubuque Council to discuss fire chief, Five Flags Center & more

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - When Dubuque’s City Council meets Monday night, they will discuss several big topics. That includes hiring a new fire chief, wages for summer workers, and more.

The Dubuque City Manager will recommend Amy Scheller to be the next fire chief. She’s currently the Deputy Fire Chief in Naperville, Illinois, and has 30 years of firefighter and paramedic experience. It comes after Rick Steines retired at the end of March. He had served as chief since August 2014, and worked with the department for 37 years.

A commission is set to recommend to Dubuque City Council a referendum be held next year for voters to decide whether they want to pay to build a new Five Flags Center. The $89 million project calls for the construction of a new arena and improvements to the center’s theater. If city council members take on the commission’s recommendation, a referendum would take place next March.

The council will also discuss work on the Mystique Community Ice Center. Discussions will include replacing concrete subfloor for more than $296,000. Council documents also show the City Manager will recommend awarding ice removal and replacement work to Rink Tec International Inc. That project will cost more than $720,000.

The Council will also hear a recommendation on hourly wage increases for seasonal staff this summer. The City Manager is expected to recommend hourly wages of $15 per hour for first year lifeguards, $17 for returning lifeguards, and $20 for pool managers. The city had to close Sutton Pool for the summer due to staffing shortages. Flora Pool will be open instead.

Tonight’s meeting begins at 6:30.

