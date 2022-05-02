Police investigating Friday night shooting in southwest Cedar Rapids

Show You Care
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 6:41 pm on April 29th, 2022, Cedar Rapids Police were dispatched to the 2100 block of Bowling St SW for a 911 call reporting shots fired.

Officers on scene located shell-casings in the area and found bullets struck the side of a nearby business.

Initial reports indicate that a black vehicle and SUV were involved with occupants exchanging shots. No injuries were reported.

Police are pleading that witnesses with information come forward

“We have too many instances of shots fired in our community go unsolved and that’s largely driven by the fact individuals who saw the incidents refuse to cooperate with investigators. These reckless, irresponsible acts directed at individuals are putting the public at risk and cannot be tolerated. We continue using every resource at our disposal to successfully bring those responsible to justice but the fact remains, we can’t be everywhere at once and cooperation with police would result in a much safer community,” said Chief Wayne Jerman.

This investigation is ongoing.

