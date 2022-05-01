Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Two injured after a personal injury crash on Sunday morning

Generic car crash
Generic car crash(MGN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 6:16 a.m. on Sunday Linn County Sheriff’s Deputies, a Jones County Sheriff’s Deputy, the Iowa State Patrol, the Springville Fire Department, Area Ambulance, and Monticello Ambulance responded to an accident on Highway 151 and Linn-Jones Road.

First Responders found a black 2006 Honda Accord in the inside southbound lane of Highway 151 with its driver, 21 year old Alisa Stone from Cedar Rapids, Iowa inside. A Dark Blue 2019 Nissan Frontier sat in the outside northbound lane of Highway 151 with its driver 66 year old Leon Bodoh from Alvarado, Texas inside.

Stone complained of arm, leg, and flank pain from the crash. Area Hospital took Stone to Mercy Hospital in Cedar Rapids. Bodoh had a minor head injury from the accident and was taken to Jones County Regional Hospital by the Monticello Ambulance. One other passenger was in the Accord, but wasn’t injured.

After investigating, authorities concluded the Honda Accord was traveling south on Linn-Jones Road and stopped at the intersection of Highway 151. The Honda then moved into the intersection, without yielding to the Nissan Frontier, which was traveling south on Highway 151. The Nissan hit the Accord’s front drivers side, lost control, and went through the grass median and stopped in the northbound lane.

Alisa Stone, the Honda’s driver, was charged with failure to yield the right-of-way before entering an intersection.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terra Jean Flipping
Des Moines Police make arrest in hit-and-run that killed teenage girl
Close up photo of police lights courtesy of MGN.
Cedar Rapids police investigating after one person injured in shots fired incident
Timothy Rush
Taboo Nightclub shooting suspect set for preliminary hearing amid new charges
Dylan Armstrong
Cedar Rapids man charged after OWI injures passenger
Wynonna Judd, left, and Naomi Judd arrive at the CMT Music Awards on Monday, April 11, 2022, at...
Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76

Latest News

May Day rallies in Europe honor workers, protests govts
May Day rallies in Europe honor workers, protest govts
Ending the weekend with a gray and cool Sunday
Ending the weekend with a gray and cool Sunday
Kiwanis Miracle League opens up its first full spring season since 2019
Kiwanis Miracle League opens up its first full spring season since 2019
NTS a program of Horizons.
Horizons teams up with Metro High School to provide transportation, childcare