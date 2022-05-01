Two injured after a personal injury crash on Sunday morning

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 6:16 a.m. on Sunday Linn County Sheriff’s Deputies, a Jones County Sheriff’s Deputy, the Iowa State Patrol, the Springville Fire Department, Area Ambulance, and Monticello Ambulance responded to an accident on Highway 151 and Linn-Jones Road.

First Responders found a black 2006 Honda Accord in the inside southbound lane of Highway 151 with its driver, 21 year old Alisa Stone from Cedar Rapids, Iowa inside. A Dark Blue 2019 Nissan Frontier sat in the outside northbound lane of Highway 151 with its driver 66 year old Leon Bodoh from Alvarado, Texas inside.

Stone complained of arm, leg, and flank pain from the crash. Area Hospital took Stone to Mercy Hospital in Cedar Rapids. Bodoh had a minor head injury from the accident and was taken to Jones County Regional Hospital by the Monticello Ambulance. One other passenger was in the Accord, but wasn’t injured.

After investigating, authorities concluded the Honda Accord was traveling south on Linn-Jones Road and stopped at the intersection of Highway 151. The Honda then moved into the intersection, without yielding to the Nissan Frontier, which was traveling south on Highway 151. The Nissan hit the Accord’s front drivers side, lost control, and went through the grass median and stopped in the northbound lane.

Alisa Stone, the Honda’s driver, was charged with failure to yield the right-of-way before entering an intersection.

