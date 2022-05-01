Springville makes community event out of drug take-back day

SPRINGVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - The city of Springville held a community event as it participated in the Drug Enforcement Agency’s Drug Take-Back Day for the very first time.

The community event featured face painting and animals to pet. People were also allowed to drop off expired prescription medication. The program is nationwide and allows the DEA with the help of local law enforcement to properly dispose of expired medication and help combat the ongoing opioid epidemic.

The next take-back day will be held in the fall. There is also a dropbox located in the west parking lot of the Linn County Sheriffs’ office for year-round disposal.

