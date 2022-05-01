Show You Care
Miracles in Motion hosted a tree planting event in Swisher

By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A tree planting event took place at Miracles in Motion in Swisher this weekend. Miracles in Motion is a therapeutic equestrian center that works with children and adults with disabilities.

They asked visitors to buy a tree. Organizers say the trees are needed to not just replace the ones lost in the derecho, but also so the horses have more shade when they are roaming the land.

Leaders say their clients make significant improvement through their classes.

”Just relaxes them, gives them confidence, helps them just have better ability, functional ability“ Lauren Crippes, President of the Board described.

”It may help with their core strength, it may, I think the word that I hear the most often is it helps them focus because the rhythm of the horse is actually fairly similar to the same rhythm we have walking” Lois James, a Board Member explained.

Miracles in Motion is also looking for volunteers to help conduct rides for their clients.

