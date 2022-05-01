Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

May Day rallies in Europe honor workers, protest govts

May Day rallies in Europe honor workers, protests govts
May Day rallies in Europe honor workers, protests govts(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS (AP) — Citizens and trade unions across Europe are taking to the streets for May Day marches, putting out protest messages to their governments.

The holiday in France to honor workers is being used as a rallying cry against newly reelected President Emmanuel Macron. Police in Turkey moved in on Istanbul protesters. They detained 164 people trying to enter barred-off Taksim Square where 34 people were killed In 1977 during a May Day event when shots were fired into the crowd from a nearby building. An outdoor mega-concert was set for Rome with peace an underlying theme for Italian protesters, with calls for an end to Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terra Jean Flipping
Des Moines Police make arrest in hit-and-run that killed teenage girl
Close up photo of police lights courtesy of MGN.
Cedar Rapids police investigating after one person injured in shots fired incident
Timothy Rush
Taboo Nightclub shooting suspect set for preliminary hearing amid new charges
Dylan Armstrong
Cedar Rapids man charged after OWI injures passenger
Wynonna Judd, left, and Naomi Judd arrive at the CMT Music Awards on Monday, April 11, 2022, at...
Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76

Latest News

Ukrainian officials have said that up to 1,000 civilians are living with soldiers beneath a...
Evacuations underway in Mariupol; Pelosi visits Ukraine
Dr. Dare Adewumi poses for a portrait, Tuesday, March 15, 2022, in Atlanta. Adewumi was...
Black doctors say they face discrimination based on race
Generic car crash
Two injured after a personal injury crash on Sunday morning
FILE - Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan....
Evidence mounts of GOP involvement in Trump election schemes