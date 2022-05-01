Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Marion Fire Department holds open house for new fire station

Marion held an open house for its new fire station on Saturday. Construction on the site had been delayed by multiple factors since work began in 2019.
By Cole Krutzfield
Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Marion Fire Department held an open house for its newest fire station nearly a year and a half after it was originally scheduled to be completed.

The station, which was built to help serve and better respond to a fire in rapidly-growing Marion was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the 2020 derecho.

It was also the final day of Marion’s Fire Chief Debra Krebill who had been with the department for 31 years, the last 8 of which she was the fire chief.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terra Jean Flipping
Des Moines Police make arrest in hit-and-run that killed teenage girl
Dylan Armstrong
Cedar Rapids man charged after OWI injures passenger
A criminal complaint said Paul Dlouhy, 53, had indecent contact with a 13-year-old at a home in...
Center Point man arrested for alleged indecent contact with 13-year-old
Bridge Under the Bridge forced to move, Linn County says their hands are tied
Bridge Under the Bridge forced to move, Linn County says their hands are tied
The Dubuque Community School District is offering counseling for any students or staff needing...
Dubuque Middle School names staff member killed in accident

Latest News

Prescription drug take-back box in Linn County.
Springville holds community event as part of Drug Take Back Day
Iowa men and Dubuque Hempstead girls highlight day three of the Drake Relays
Iowa men and Dubuque Hempstead girls highlight day three of the Drake Relays
Next Page Books in Cedar Rapids.
Local shops mark 'Independent Bookstore Day'
New Marion fire station.
After delays, Marion holds open house for new fire station