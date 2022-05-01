Marion Fire Department holds open house for new fire station

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Marion Fire Department held an open house for its newest fire station nearly a year and a half after it was originally scheduled to be completed.

The station, which was built to help serve and better respond to a fire in rapidly-growing Marion was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the 2020 derecho.

It was also the final day of Marion’s Fire Chief Debra Krebill who had been with the department for 31 years, the last 8 of which she was the fire chief.

