Iowa planting season pushed back due to rain and cold
By KCCI
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ADEL, Iowa (KCCI) - A cold, wet and windy start to spring looks to continue next week, further pushing back when farmers start or continue their planting, KCCI’s Andrew Mollenbeck reports.

In many places, the ground is now too wet to get into the fields. And it’s about to get worse in the coming days. The forecast shows chances of rain most of next week with temperatures remaining below average.

“It doesn’t look good at all,” said Lowell Garrett, a farmer in Dallas County. “From what they’re saying, it doesn’t look like we’re going to get anything done at all.”

Garrett says his soil temperature is 43 degrees, well shy of the 50 degrees generally desired for planting. But he’s farmed in Iowa too many years to fret now.

“We’re farmers. That’s all we have is hope,” he said. “First we don’t want it to rain and then we want it to rain. It’s all about hope for us.”

