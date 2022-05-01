Show You Care
Horizons teams up with Metro High School to provide transportation, childcare

A Cedar Rapids nonprofit is stepping up to help out Metro High School students who used the school's daycare.
By Brian Tabick
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Horizons A Family Service Alliance has stepped up to help Metro High School students with transportation to childcare after the school district announced it would be closing its daycare program.

“When we heard there was going to close the childcare, but there was still a need, we knew we had to step up,” Sofia DeMartino, the grant director for Horizons, said.

The school district said it was closing the program because only one or two students utilized its services, but DeMartino knows the struggles of those who continue to need it.

“I was a teen mother of two,” DeMartino said. “There was a time in my life when it took me 8-buses a day to get where I needed to go. It took me over three hours to get where I needed to go every day.”

DeMartino said it was a team effort to create a partnership with Metro. They’ve worked together through Horizons’ Meals on Wheels program for years. She said the transportation fix, however, was one someone in the community needed to step up and help with.

“When we think about issues that exist, we shouldn’t think about blame,” DeMartino said. “We need to come together as a collective whole and make a difference.”

