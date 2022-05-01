Giving felons a second chance: A job fair in Cedar Rapids included employers willing to hire people with criminal backgrounds

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - ”They’re completely dehumanized there’s treated a second class citizens the second they are released from incarceration” Mimi Daoud, an intern for Advocates of Social Justice explained.

A job fair in Cedar Rapids included employers willing to hire people with criminal backgrounds. Organizers say it can be challenging for convicted felons to get back on their feet.

”I got charged with Social Security benefits fraud I was supposed to do a year I got out four months early I served eight months in federal prison “ The man who said this asked us not to show his face or use his name because his record has caused him enough issues, with finding a job, housing, and getting essential documents after incarceration.

”The biggest struggle that I face after my incarceration was finding work finding employers that will accept felons” he described.

Saturday, he had the chance to meet with a number of companies willing to look past his past to give him and many others a second chance.

”Most of them have given up, they’ve given up on themselves, they’ve lost their identity, their families their friends have given up on them, turned their backs on them and they’ve exhausted their resources “ The man reported.

The event was hosted by the Advocates for Social Justice, Iowa Works, and Iowa Legal Aid. Daoud says people are still being punished for their past when they get out. She says there’s also racial issues involved.

”Black individuals for example are seven times more likely to be arrested for marijuana possession that means that Black people are continuously being cycled through this poverty cycle” Daoud said.

This man hopes more employers will focus on if he can do the job, and not on the life he left behind.

”When one door shuts another one opens and I just keep going through one doorway after another until one that will take me, not only take me but also provide me with a sustainable income that I can actually live on.” he explained.

