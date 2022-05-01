Ending the weekend with a gray and cool Sunday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After Saturday’s rain, Sunday will have clouds, wind, and cooler conditions across Eastern Iowa. Temperatures this morning are in the 40s, so grabbing a sweater or a jacket might be a good idea if you are heading out to Church or running errands. A mostly cloudy sky is expected through Sunday afternoon, with highs only reaching the low to mid-50s. Tonight will be colder than last night, with lows cooling into the upper 30s and low 40s. An extra blanket might be a good idea.

Clouds will stick around on Monday with below normal highs in the upper 50s. Rain chances return late on Monday, with a few more chances for showers throughout the workweek. Don’t put your umbrella away yet!

