Clouds common with showers returning later Monday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Conditions in the next 24 to 48 hours reflect weather that is more appropriate for late March than early May, with clouds, rain, and cool temperatures.

Tonight stays dry, though, with temperatures in the upper 30s for most. A little bit of sun could be seen early Monday before more clouds, and eventually an increasing chance for showers later in the afternoon and evening. Rain stays likely Monday night before wrapping up early Tuesday. Highs on both days only reach the 50s.

Wednesday brings hope for a bit more sun and temperatures that turn slightly warmer, before another storm system brings rain for Thursday. Behind this system, though, the trend has been toward warmer highs and a potentially stormy start to the following week.

