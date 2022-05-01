Black Catholic nuns: A compelling, long-overlooked history

Show You Care
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
(AP) -Shannen Dee Williams grew up Black and Catholic. Yet even as a young adult, she knew of only one Black nun, and a fake one at that — Sister Mary Clarence, as played by Whoopi Goldberg in the comic film “Sister Act.”

After 14 years of research, Williams – a history professor at the University of Dayton -- arguably now knows more about America’s Black nuns than anyone in the world. Her comprehensive and compelling history of them, “Subversive Habits,” will be published May 17. Its core argument: the nearly 200-year history of these nuns in the U.S. has been overlooked or suppressed by those who resented or disrespected them.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

