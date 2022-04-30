Show You Care
Taboo Nightclub shooting suspect set for preliminary hearing amid new charges

Timothy Rush
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Taboo Nightclub shooting suspect Timothy Rush has a Preliminary Trial hearing set for May 6th, after the prosecution updated their list of charges.

According to the criminal complaint, police said Timothy Rush brought a 9-millimeter gun to Taboo Nightclub. Investigators say surveillance video inside the club shows him shooting into the crowd, killing 35-year-old Nicole Owens and seriously hurting Marvin Cox, who was shot in the head.

The criminal complaint says Rush “fired intentionally and indiscriminately. And that he started shooting after someone else fired first. But that Rush fired “into a large crowd of people.”

Up to date Rush is charged with the following offenses:

  • 1 charge of Murder in the Second Degree
  • 3 charges of Willful Injury Causing Serious Injury
  • 1 charge of Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon to Injure/Provoke Fear
  • 3 charges of Reckless Use of a Firearm Causing Serious Injury
  • 3 charges of Willful Injury Causing Bodily Injury
  • 3 charges Reckless Use of a Firearm Causing Bodily Injury

