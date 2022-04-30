Showers & storms are in Saturday’s forecast. Some storms may become strong to severe.

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We’re waking up to a wet start to the weekend with scattered showers and storms across Eastern Iowa. Temperatures this morning are in the mid-50s. Showers and storms are expected on and off today due to a low-pressure system traversing the state. Some storms may be strong to severe east of I-380. Hazards with potential storms include damaging winds, hail, and a few tornadoes. High temperatures will be seasonal this afternoon in the mid-60s.

West of I-380, isolated showers are possible tonight. Saturday night lows will cool into the mid-40s. Sunday will be drier, cloudy, and cooler, with high temperatures only reaching the mid-50s. Even though Sunday will be dry, don’t put your umbrella away. There are several chances for rain in the upcoming work week.

