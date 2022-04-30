Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Showers & storms are in Saturday’s forecast. Some storms may become strong to severe.

Showers & storms are in Saturday's forecast. Some storms may become strong to severe.
By Hannah Messier
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 6:53 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We’re waking up to a wet start to the weekend with scattered showers and storms across Eastern Iowa. Temperatures this morning are in the mid-50s. Showers and storms are expected on and off today due to a low-pressure system traversing the state. Some storms may be strong to severe east of I-380. Hazards with potential storms include damaging winds, hail, and a few tornadoes. High temperatures will be seasonal this afternoon in the mid-60s.

West of I-380, isolated showers are possible tonight. Saturday night lows will cool into the mid-40s. Sunday will be drier, cloudy, and cooler, with high temperatures only reaching the mid-50s. Even though Sunday will be dry, don’t put your umbrella away. There are several chances for rain in the upcoming work week.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terra Jean Flipping
Des Moines Police make arrest in hit-and-run that killed teenage girl
Bridge Under the Bridge forced to move, Linn County says their hands are tied
Bridge Under the Bridge forced to move, Linn County says their hands are tied
Dylan Armstrong
Cedar Rapids man charged after OWI injures passenger
A criminal complaint said Paul Dlouhy, 53, had indecent contact with a 13-year-old at a home in...
Center Point man arrested for alleged indecent contact with 13-year-old
The Dubuque Community School District is offering counseling for any students or staff needing...
Dubuque Middle School names staff member killed in accident

Latest News

First Alert Forecast: Saturday Morning, April 30
First Alert Forecast: Saturday Morning, April 30
First Alert Forecast
April Showers Bring May Showers
KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Jan Ryherd has your latest First Alert Forecast,...
First Alert Forecast: Friday, April 29th
kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast: Friday, April 29th