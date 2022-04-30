Showers possible tonight as cooler air settles in again

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Blustery winds and clouds will be the prominent factor in our weather over the next 24 hours.

An area of low pressure that brought active weather to the region is moving past our area through the end of the weekend. A few showers remain possible tonight into early Sunday, though mostly dry weather will be found after that. Lows fall toward the mid 40s tonight, and highs only reach the upper 40s and low 50s Sunday.

Skies clear a bit tomorrow night, before clouding again on through the day Monday. More rain moves in Monday night into Tuesday with cool conditions. A break should be found on Wednesday with some sunshine making an appearance, before another round of rain returns Thursday.

Next weekend looks to turn at least a little bit warmer, with highs getting closer to normal for early May.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.