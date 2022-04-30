Show You Care
Save CR Heritage celebrated its 10th anniversary
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids non-profit Save CR Heritage is celebrating its 10th anniversary today with a special tour. The tour highlights historic churches and other buildings in downtown Cedar Rapids.

The goal is to bring attention to these buildings that have stood the test of time, along with their history and the people who keep them going today. The non profit plans to hold more events throughout the year, including window and screen repair workshops and other tours.

”We have five buildings on the tour that are historic, or could be on the national register of historic places. Churches and other buildings that have been around for generations.” Cindy Hadish, a Save CR Heritage Board Member explained.

The tour was from 1 to 3 Saturday afternoon, rain or shine. It started at the J-E Halvorson House at 606 Fifth Avenue Southeast. Tickets are 10 dollars.

