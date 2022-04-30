Show You Care
Mount Mercy University inaugurates its new President

By KCRG Staff
Apr. 30, 2022
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A special way to end the week at Mount Mercy as the University inaugurates its new President, Doctor Todd A. Olson. President Olson is now the 11th president of the university.

Many spoke during Friday’s ceremony, including students, school leaders, and Cedar Rapids Mayor Tiffany O’Donnell. Olson spoke about his past life experience, family, and his goals for the University’s future.

”We have built deeper connections with both our local hospitals, and we intend to serve our community at the highest level we will also explore a range of healthcare fields that broaden our impact and meet the emerging needs of our region.” Dr. Olson said.

A large part of Olson’s speech focused on hope, and teaching students to grow from experience.

