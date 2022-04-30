Show You Care
Man thrown from motorcycle in Nashua during Friday evening crash

Motorcycle Crash generic
Motorcycle Crash generic(ARC Images)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHUA, Iowa (KCRG) - At around 8: 45 p.m. Friday evening a driver was thrown from his 2007 Harley-Davidson Motocycle in Nashua, Iowa. The driver was going southbound on Highway 218 near mile marker 224, which is a construction zone. The driver drove onto the west shoulder, crossed back over the roadway, and was then thrown from the motorcycle. The driver was taken to Floyd County Medical Center by AMR Ambulance.

The Iowa State Patrol is investigating the crash with assistance from the Floyd and Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Departments along with Floyd County Rescue and the Nashua Fire Department.

