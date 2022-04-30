Man thrown from motorcycle in Nashua during Friday evening crash

NASHUA, Iowa (KCRG) - At around 8: 45 p.m. Friday evening a driver was thrown from his 2007 Harley-Davidson Motocycle in Nashua, Iowa. The driver was going southbound on Highway 218 near mile marker 224, which is a construction zone. The driver drove onto the west shoulder, crossed back over the roadway, and was then thrown from the motorcycle. The driver was taken to Floyd County Medical Center by AMR Ambulance.

The Iowa State Patrol is investigating the crash with assistance from the Floyd and Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Departments along with Floyd County Rescue and the Nashua Fire Department.

