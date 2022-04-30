Lane restrictions on Highway 92 Bridge goes into effect Monday

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KCRG) - Starting at 8 a.m. on Monday, lane restrictions will go in effect for the Highway 92 Bridge over the Mississippi River. The lane restrictions are going into effect because the Iowa DOT will be washing the bridge.

The DOT is planning to close one lane with flaggers directing traffic from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The DOT expects to finish the bridge washing in two days with weather permitting.

