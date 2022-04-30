Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Lane restrictions on Highway 92 Bridge goes into effect Monday

(KCRG)
By Hannah Messier
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KCRG) - Starting at 8 a.m. on Monday, lane restrictions will go in effect for the Highway 92 Bridge over the Mississippi River. The lane restrictions are going into effect because the Iowa DOT will be washing the bridge.

The DOT is planning to close one lane with flaggers directing traffic from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The DOT expects to finish the bridge washing in two days with weather permitting.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terra Jean Flipping
Des Moines Police make arrest in hit-and-run that killed teenage girl
Dylan Armstrong
Cedar Rapids man charged after OWI injures passenger
A criminal complaint said Paul Dlouhy, 53, had indecent contact with a 13-year-old at a home in...
Center Point man arrested for alleged indecent contact with 13-year-old
Bridge Under the Bridge forced to move, Linn County says their hands are tied
Bridge Under the Bridge forced to move, Linn County says their hands are tied
The Dubuque Community School District is offering counseling for any students or staff needing...
Dubuque Middle School names staff member killed in accident

Latest News

2 fallen state troopers from Eastern Iowa will be added to the Peace Officer Memorial
Two fallen state troopers from Eastern Iowa will be added to the Peace Officer Memorial
Fun Cinco De Mayo Recipes are in this Fareway Cooking Segment
Fun Cinco De Mayo recipes are in this Fareway Cooking Segment
Motorcycle Crash generic
Man thrown from motorcycle in Nashua during Friday evening crash
Showers & storms are in Saturday’s forecast. Some storms may become strong to severe.
Showers & storms are in Saturday's forecast. Some storms may become strong to severe.