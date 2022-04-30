Kiwanis Miracle League opens up its first full spring season since 2019

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Kiwanis Miracle League was back in action for the start of their spring season at Prospect Meadows.

The baseball league gives young people with disabilities a chance to play ball.

Organizers say over 80 players are signed up, they had to add two new teams, the Yankees and Red Sox. They say over 80 players are signed up, compared to just 40 when they started in 2019.

To sign up or volunteer, click here.

