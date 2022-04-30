Show You Care
Hall of Fame coach C. Vivian Stringer retires after 50 years

C. Vivian Stringer, left, shakes hands with University of Iowa women's basketball coach Lisa Bluder.(KCRG)
By DOUG FEINBERG, Associated Press
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Hall of Fame coach C. Vivian Stringer has announced her retirement after 50 years in college basketball.

She finished with 1,055 wins, fourth all-time among Division I women’s basketball coaches. Stringer had four Final Four appearances and 28 NCAA Tournament appearances while leading Cheyney State, Iowa and Rutgers.

Stringer coached at Rutgers since 1995, winning 535 games there. She led the Scarlet Knights to the NCAA title game in 2007 when they lost to Tennessee. The school’s other appearance in 2000 made Stringer the first men’s or women’s coach to guide three different programs to the Final Four.

She led Cheyney State to the first NCAA title game in 1982 and Iowa to the national semifinals in 1993.

