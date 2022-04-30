Fun Cinco De Mayo recipes are in this Fareway Cooking Segment

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Whitney Hemmer shares fun Cinco De Mayo recipes in this Fareway Cooking Segment.

Avocados

Avocados provide nearly 20 essential nutrients and are part of a health healthy diet, but did you know that peeling the skin from your avocados instead of scooping out the flesh saves more nutrients? The dark green flesh near the skin has been found to contain higher carotenoids than the lighter colored flesh – meaning more antioxidants in each slice.

Gently squeeze avocado in the palm of your hand. Ripe, ready-to-eat avocados will yield to gentle pressure. Cut the avocado in quarters lengthwise, going around the pit. Separate the quarters. Peel each segment, starting from the tip. Peeling saves more of the dark green flesh than the traditional scooping method.

Rockin’ Guac

Everything you need to make a great batch of guacamole can be found below.

3 avocados, pitted, peeled 1 can Ro*Tel® Original Diced Tomatoes & Green Chilies, drained 1/2 cup chopped onion 1 Tbsp lime juice 1/2 tsp salt

Pico

Everything you need to make delicious pico can be found below.

3 Roma tomatoes, diced 1 bell pepper, diced 1 jalapeno pepper, seeded and diced 1 onion, diced 2 clove garlic, minced 1/2 cup cilantro, diced 1 lemon, juiced 1 lime, juiced 1/4 cup tomato juice 1 pinch salt

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.