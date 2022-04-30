First Gen Hawks aims to help students who are the first in their family to go to college

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Gustavo Orellena Santos is the first in his family to go to college. Which, to him, means that he can’t necessarily turn to his parents to ask about some of the most basic aspects of university life.

“Being a first-year student there’s so much pressure behind it to do well and be a role model in your family,” he said.

That’s why he joined the First Gen Hawks program.

“[My mentor] Jackie has been a great person to talk to about all the struggles, as a first-year student, is hard to talk about with anybody else,” said Orellana Santos.

Jakeline Murillo was a freshman last year and in the same position as Orellena Santos.

She was guided by a first-gen upperclassman, so now she’s the one extending a helping hand.

“What a lot of people don’t realize with first-gen students is like it’s the smallest of things that we don’t really know what’s going on. Like I know this was my first time ever having to read a syllabus,” said Murillo.

Something as small as understanding a syllabus, to student loan debt, this program gives first-generation students the chance to connect and get over those obstacles that many other students might not experience.

“How like student loan debt is like an investment in your future and it’s something you should be conscious about, but not too worried or threatened about,” said Orellana Santos.

“People want input, people need the reassurance of ‘You’re doing good, life is good, you will get through this,” said Murillo.

