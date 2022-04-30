Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Dubuque Community School District names principal for new permanent online school

The Dubuque Community School District has named a principal for the district’s new online school.
By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 8:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Dubuque Community School District has named a principal for the district’s new online school.

Valerie Loewenburg, who started working as a teacher in the district and took a leading role in online learning programs throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, will serve as the principal of the Dubuque Online School pending approval of the school board in its May meeting.

Dubuque school officials applied to operate a permanent online school after district leaders discovered there was a considerable interest from many families in fully online learning. The district received approval from the state in early April.

Loewenburg said a permanent online school will allow the district to offer more organized online learning. She said a lot of her work as principal will be communicating with families and students to make sure their needs are met.

“I start by doing a lot of connection through email, text, sometimes I am even hopping in my car to check on families and making sure things are going okay for students,” she mentioned. “Other parts of my day look at reviewing academic data, seeing how kids are doing, providing support, changing things for students, like lessons, and then working with teachers to help them use the resources and materials that we have.”

The district currently has about 260 students enrolled in online learning. The online school will only serve middle and high school students as district leaders learned there was not a big interest in online learning at the elementary level.

”We have found over time that it is not for everybody, but for the kids who do want to do this it has been great,” Loewenburg explained. “We can be flexible to meet family lifestyles based on whatever is going on and can be more flexible with their day to day work and I think it is really, really important that we have an option to meet families where they are at in our district.”

Loewenburg said families will receive communication from the district within the next weeks with information on how to enroll in the online school. She said she would then follow up with families to figure out their students’ schedule. The district will then distribute materials, like laptops, in the summer.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The school says there is no danger to the student and staff.
Staff member killed at Dubuque Middle School following accident
The Dubuque Community School District is offering counseling for any students or staff needing...
Dubuque Middle School names staff member killed in accident
Bridge Under the Bridge forced to move, Linn County says their hands are tied
Bridge Under the Bridge forced to move, Linn County says their hands are tied
Farm accident in Linn County
Farm accident results in Linn County man’s death
Hy-Vee
Iowa-based Hy-Vee seeks to move corporate workers to retail

Latest News

City of Cedar Rapids receives Aa1 bond rating on general obligation debt; Aa2 Bond Rating on revenue debt
More than 700 trees planted in Linn County park to help reforest following derecho
More than 700 trees planted in Linn County park to help reforest following derecho
‘They don’t want peace, at this point they want victory’ - Siouxland native discusses experience visiting Ukraine
Flora Park Pool is one of two public pools in Dubuque which will remain closed for the year.
City of Dubuque increases wages for recreation division staff