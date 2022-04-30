Show You Care
City of Cedar Rapids receives Aa1 bond rating on general obligation debt; Aa2 Bond Rating on revenue debt

(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The City of Cedar Rapids announced on Friday that Moody’s Investors Service has given them an Aa1 rating on their $51.7 million general obligation bonds.

The Aa1 rating indicates that the bonds are stable and subject to low credit risk.

The Service also assigned Aa2 ratings to the City’s $4.8 million sewer revenue bonds and $8.1 million water revenue bonds. The Aa2 sewer and water revenue ratings reflect the system’s strong debt service coverage and ample liquidity supported by its unlimited rate-setting authority.

The ratings are used as a measure of confidence in the city governance upon each issuance of bonds.

