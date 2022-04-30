Show You Care
Cedar Rapids police investigating after one person injured in shots fired incident

Close up photo of police lights courtesy of MGN.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 1:50 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police are investigating after responding to a report of shots fired at the 1100 block of K St SW at 12:45am on Saturday.

Officers found a person with a non-life threatening gunshot wound, who was taken to a local hospital. Officers also found property damage to a vehicle and residence, related to the incident.

No arrests or charges have been made at this time. Police believe this is a targeted incident, with no threat to the public.

This is an active, ongoing investigation.

