Cedar Rapids bookstore celebrated Independent Bookstore Day

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Today is Independent Bookstore Day, and several bookstores across Eastern Iowa are hosting events to celebrate. Next Page Books in downtown Cedar Rapids has some special activities to mark the day including food, drinks, and deals. Hundreds of bookstores across the country use the day to celebrate their place in the community.

”Even on a daily basis I meet the most interesting people you can imagine. Not only people who live here locally but people from across the country, and periodically people from overseas. So definitely having all the customers in the store and getting to interact with them “ Bart Carithers, owner of Next Page Books described.

Some activities may be adjusted for weather, but the event kicks off at 10am and runs until 6pm.

