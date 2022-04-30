Brief chance for strong to severe storms Saturday afternoon

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A narrow window of opportunity for severe weather exists for parts of eastern Iowa on Saturday afternoon, with an isolated tornado or damaging winds possible.

A strong storm system is rotating through the northern parts of Iowa on Saturday, with warm and moist air being drawn up ahead of it in eastern Iowa. Partial clearing has also been observed in parts of the KCRG-TV9 viewing area, allowing for temperatures to rise a bit more in localized spots. Given this, and a favorable wind pattern for storms to rotate in the region, a sustained shower or storm could turn severe.

An isolated tornado is the main threat, due to the lower levels of energy, or instability, in the atmosphere. Damaging winds could also be observed in a case or two, with the large hail threat lagging well behind that.

The main risk would be between 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. on Saturday afternoon. A cold front moves through most of eastern Iowa by the tail end of that time range, bringing an end to the threat of additional strong to severe storms.

