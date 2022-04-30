CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two fallen state troopers from Eastern Iowa will be added to the Peace Officer Memorial. Trooper Ted Benda, and Sergeant Jim Smith both died in the line of duty last year. State leaders and law enforcement will honor both men next Friday during the 2022 Peace Officer Memorial Ceremony.

Trooper Ted Benda died last October as a result of injuries from a car accident. Benda was traveling down Highway 51 in Allamakee County when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed while trying to avoid a deer on the road. He died from his injuries 6 days later. Trooper Benda served on the force for 15 years and left behind a wife and 4-children.

Sergeant Jim Smith was shot and killed during a standoff in Grundy Center last April. The suspect, Michael Lang, led officers on a vehicle chase before barricading himself in his home. When Sergeant Smith entered the home with fellow officers, investigators say Lang shot and killed Smith. Lang’s trial is set to begin May 9th. Smith served on the force for 27 years, and left behind a wife and 2 kids.

