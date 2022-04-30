Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Two fallen state troopers from Eastern Iowa will be added to the Peace Officer Memorial

2 fallen state troopers from Eastern Iowa will be added to the Peace Officer Memorial
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two fallen state troopers from Eastern Iowa will be added to the Peace Officer Memorial. Trooper Ted Benda, and Sergeant Jim Smith both died in the line of duty last year. State leaders and law enforcement will honor both men next Friday during the 2022 Peace Officer Memorial Ceremony.

Trooper Ted Benda died last October as a result of injuries from a car accident. Benda was traveling down Highway 51 in Allamakee County when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed while trying to avoid a deer on the road. He died from his injuries 6 days later. Trooper Benda served on the force for 15 years and left behind a wife and 4-children.

Sergeant Jim Smith was shot and killed during a standoff in Grundy Center last April. The suspect, Michael Lang, led officers on a vehicle chase before barricading himself in his home. When Sergeant Smith entered the home with fellow officers, investigators say Lang shot and killed Smith. Lang’s trial is set to begin May 9th. Smith served on the force for 27 years, and left behind a wife and 2 kids.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terra Jean Flipping
Des Moines Police make arrest in hit-and-run that killed teenage girl
Dylan Armstrong
Cedar Rapids man charged after OWI injures passenger
A criminal complaint said Paul Dlouhy, 53, had indecent contact with a 13-year-old at a home in...
Center Point man arrested for alleged indecent contact with 13-year-old
Bridge Under the Bridge forced to move, Linn County says their hands are tied
Bridge Under the Bridge forced to move, Linn County says their hands are tied
The Dubuque Community School District is offering counseling for any students or staff needing...
Dubuque Middle School names staff member killed in accident

Latest News

Fun Cinco De Mayo Recipes are in this Fareway Cooking Segment
Fun Cinco De Mayo recipes are in this Fareway Cooking Segment
Lane restrictions on Highway 92 Bridge goes into effect Monday
Motorcycle Crash generic
Man thrown from motorcycle in Nashua during Friday evening crash
Showers & storms are in Saturday’s forecast. Some storms may become strong to severe.
Showers & storms are in Saturday's forecast. Some storms may become strong to severe.