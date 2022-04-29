Show You Care
Swisher woman stuck in Poland

By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 11:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
POLAND, Iowa (KCRG) - A Swisher woman volunteered in Poland to help Ukrainians flee their war-torn country for 11-days; now, she doesn’t know when she can come back home.

Liz Colony was handing out food with World Central Kitchen. She learned about the nonprofit after they helped during the August 2020 derecho. She knew she had to do something after seeing images of the people.

“These people are losing their homes,” she said. “It’s important to do something to keep them in your mind.”

She worked 12-hour shifts for 11 days. She planned to come homes Tuesday but then tested positive for COVID-19.

“You have to have a negative test to fly back, and my test was positive,” she said.

Now that Russia was cutting off gas to Poland, she worried about how long she might be stuck. Her trip has now lasted two weeks.

“It’s very nerve-racking that Russia’s trying to cut off Poland’s gas,” Colony said. Warsaw is the biggest airport in Poland.

What started as a way to help the people of Ukraine get to safety, has turned into a question of how long until she can get back to her own home. However, she feels grateful for the help she was able to provide.

“Ever since the war has started, I wanted to do something,” said Colony. Even if it was a small thing, I wanted to help in any way I can.”

