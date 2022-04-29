Study shows many Iowans not making enough to support their families

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - A new study shows many Iowans are not making enough money to support their families.

Common Good Iowa found one in seven working households in the state aren’t financially self-sufficient.

That’s about 15 percent of Iowa homes with at least one full-time worker.

Anne Discher, Executive Director of Common Good Iowa, says raising the minimum wage could help this problem.

“The kinds of wages that are required to meet that basic budget exceed the minimum wage and at times exceed the state’s median wage,” Discher said. “And so for a single person with no children, they have to earn $13.84 an hour to meet that very basic budget. A working single parent with one child needs to earn $21.16.”

It’s also important to note the study was conducted before inflation rates skyrocketed recently,

Iowa’s minimum wage is $7.25.

