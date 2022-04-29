More than 700 trees planted in Linn County park to help reforest following derecho

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -It will take years for one Linn County park to recover from the derecho, but today they made some headway. The 140 mile per hour winds during the 2020 storm wiped out the majority of trees at Wanatee Park in Marion. Today a group of around 35 people worked to plant more than 700 trees at the park. Those trees were planted on 15 acres that was once a forest.

”In Wanatee Park alone we probably lost 60-70% of our tree canopy, so this is only a small portion of trying to get it back,” said Dana Kellogg, Natural Resource Manager for Linn County Conservation.

Leading up to the event, roughly 300 acres of damaged trees were harvested at the park. They were sold for things like furniture or pallets. That money, along with a bat restoration grant from the Department of Natural Resources is helping to replant.

”With the trees, the tubes and then the stakes that hold the tubes was about $5,000 for 775 trees that we’re doing here,” explained Kellogg.

Crews from Conservation Corps Minnesota & Iowa are helping to get it done. The nonprofit works with youth and young adults to do meaningful service projects.

”Tree planting on Arbor Day, what could be more of a meaningful project could you ask for? So yeah we’re out helping to reestablish these trees in this oak, hickory forest,” said DeWitt Boyd, Iowa Program Manager for Conservation Corps of Minnesota & Iowa.

Leaders say replanting the trees is crucial for making sure invasive species, or plants that are not native to Iowa, don’t takeover.

”They’ll just out compete with any trees trying to come back in on their own,” Kellogg said.

Instead, five different types of oak trees and hickory trees are taking root.

