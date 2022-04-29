Marshalltown man sentenced to over 20 years in prison for his role in importing meth from Mexico to Iowa

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KCRG) - A man who was involved in importing and distributing thousands of kilos of methamphetamine, was sentenced to over 20 years in federal prison on Friday.

Evidence at his plea hearing showed that 23-year-old Genaro Aguilar Lemus was intercepted on a wiretap investigation speaking with Mario Hernandez, the head of a drug trafficking organization. Lemus transported kilogram quantities of methamphetamine into Iowa where they would be redistributed and then sold to others.

Lemus pled guilty back in May 2021 to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. He was sentenced to 243 months in prison with a 5-year term of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

