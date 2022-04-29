Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Man dies after stabbed by son, police say

Fifty-nine-year-old Steven Lynn Earle reportedly died around 9 p.m. Wednesday while undergoing surgery.
By Jake Rinehart and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Minn. (KEYC/Gray News) — Authorities said Thursday that a South Bend man who had reportedly been stabbed by his son has died.

Fifty-nine-year-old Steven Lynn Earle reportedly died around 9 p.m. Wednesday while undergoing surgery, KEYC reported.

The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office said that deputies were dispatched to a domestic disturbance incident between a father and son in South Bend Township Wednesday.

Earle reportedly called authorities to say that his son had assaulted him in the past and now had a knife. Dispatch was able to overhear an apparent struggle on the open 911 line while deputies were responding.

Responding deputies met 24-year-old Travis Ryan Earle outside the home.

Authorities said that Travis Earle acknowledged stabbing his father during the altercation and said that he was still inside the residence.

Travis Earle remains in the Blue Earth County Jail on charges of first-degree assault, with a request for second-degree intentional murder charges.

The investigation remains ongoing with additional assistance being provided by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Copyright 2022 KEYC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The school says there is no danger to the student and staff.
Staff member killed at Dubuque Middle School following accident
The Dubuque Community School District is offering counseling for any students or staff needing...
Dubuque Middle School names staff member killed in accident
Farm accident in Linn County
Farm accident results in Linn County man’s death
Hy-Vee
Iowa-based Hy-Vee seeks to move corporate workers to retail
The side of a Linn County Sheriff deputy's vehicle.
Multiple people injured in two-vehicle head-on collision on County Home Rd

Latest News

Willy Joseph Cancel, an American fighting in Ukraine, has been killed.
Relatives: Former US Marine killed fighting in Ukraine
An inflation gauge closely monitored by the Federal Reserve surged 6.6% in March, the fastest...
Inflation gauge surged 6.6% in March, fastest pace since 1982
Halfway Around the world in Dubai, a cafe works to pamper various furry friends.
Dubai cafe pampers pets
The city of West Liberty and its volunteer Fire Department say they're making progress to come...
West Liberty and Fire Dept. making progress on agreement
President Biden says he plans to announce his decision on federal student loan relief within...
Biden considering student loan relief