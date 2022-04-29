Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Live Nation: $25 Concert Week tickets for Backstreet Boys, Pitbull and 3,700+ concerts

Live Nation announced its 2022 Concert Week which fans can purchase tickets to more than 3,700...
Live Nation announced its 2022 Concert Week which fans can purchase tickets to more than 3,700 shows for $25.(Live Nation)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Live Nation announced its Concert Week lineup which fans can purchase tickets to more than 3,700 shows across the U.S. this summer for $25.

The entertainment company said the Concert Week $25 tickets will be available from May 4-10 and cover genres from country, pop, hip-hop, alternative and more.

The shows will be taking place in venues ranging from small clubs to giant stadiums, according to the announced lineup.

Live Nation said the performers will include 5 Seconds of Summer, Alanis Morissette, Alicia Keys, Backstreet Boys, Brad Paisley, Brandi Carlile, Chicago, Duran Duran, Eric Church, Imagine Dragons, Jack White, John Legend, Jonas Brothers, Keith Urban, Kenny Chesney, Lady A, Machine Gun Kelly, Santana, Shania Twain, Shawn Mendes, The Black Keys, Wu-Tang Clan, Zac Brown Band and many more.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The school says there is no danger to the student and staff.
Staff member killed at Dubuque Middle School following accident
Hy-Vee
Iowa-based Hy-Vee seeks to move corporate workers to retail
Farm accident in Linn County
Farm accident results in Linn County man’s death
The side of a Linn County Sheriff deputy's vehicle.
Multiple people injured in two-vehicle head-on collision on County Home Rd
Kimberly Jibbens
Cedar Rapids woman facing dependent abuse charges

Latest News

Officials say the first human case of H5 bird flu in the U.S. has been detected in Colorado.
1st human case of H5 bird flu in US reported in Colo.; risk to public remains low
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a bill earlier this month at the state capitol in Oklahoma...
Oklahoma House sends Texas-style abortion ban to governor
The downtown Des Moines skyline.
Des Moines teen dies after hit-and-run near East High School
New body-cam video shows Phoenix Police Officer Denise Bruce-Jones getting shot at a gas...
Graphic video shows Phoenix police officer getting shot at gas station