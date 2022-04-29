Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Foul play suspected in young woman’s disappearance; $10,000 reward offered for information

California authorities are calling for the public's help in the search for a young woman who vanished three months ago. (Source: KPIX/OAKLEY PD/CNN)
By KPIX staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 9:40 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKLEY, Calif. (KPIX) - It has been three months since a young woman from California vanished without a trace.

Police said they’ve exhausted their leads and are pleading for the public’s help.

“It’s been three long, excruciating months since Alexis’ disappearance,” said Gwyn Gabe, Alexis Gabe’s father. “Since our daughter went missing, we have questioned our faith, and have been completely overwhelmed and filled with doubt and despair.”

Alexis Gabe’s parents made a plea at a news conference Thursday to help bring their 24-year-old daughter home.

“Please give Alexis a chance to be the person she’s meant to be in this world. Tell us where our daughter is. Help us bring her back home. We need our daughter back,” Gwyn Gabe said.

Alexis Gabe was last seen on Jan. 26. She told her family she was going to Antioch to visit an ex-boyfriend.

Police and volunteers have conducted extensive searches, but still there have been no signs of Alexis.

“We have reached a point that is beyond frustrating for all of us. We have simply run out of investigative leads to follow,” said Oakley Police Chief Paul Beard.

In hopes of generating new leads, the city of Oakley announcing Thursday a $10,000 reward for information on this case, and the police department released surveillance footage captured at the intersection of Oakley Road and Beldin Lane.

“Based on the surveillance footage gathered, we believe that a male subject was responsible for abandoning Alexis’ vehicle,” said detective Tyler Horn of Oakley Police Department.

Investigators said they now are strongly suspecting foul play in this case.

Their goal has never wavered to bring Alexis safely back home. They just need the public’s help to bring peace to the Gabe family.

“Just like everyone else, we’ve had our challenges in life, but this is by far the most unexpected and most difficult thing we’ve had to face,” Gwyn Gabe said.

Copyright 2022 KPIX via CNN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The school says there is no danger to the student and staff.
Staff member killed at Dubuque Middle School following accident
The Dubuque Community School District is offering counseling for any students or staff needing...
Dubuque Middle School names staff member killed in accident
Farm accident in Linn County
Farm accident results in Linn County man’s death
Hy-Vee
Iowa-based Hy-Vee seeks to move corporate workers to retail
The side of a Linn County Sheriff deputy's vehicle.
Multiple people injured in two-vehicle head-on collision on County Home Rd

Latest News

Video of the alleged burglar shows how he stood inches from the bed where the victims were...
Intruder caught on camera standing over sleeping couple
Emergency services are working in the area following an explosion in Kyiv, Ukraine on Thursday,...
Ukraine slams Kyiv attack amid new Mariupol rescue effort
FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at the...
‘American Idol’ winner Laine Hardy issued warrant from police in Louisiana
According to People magazine, Olivia Wilde was served legal documents while on stage.
Olivia Wilde served legal documents during on-stage presentation at Cinemacon