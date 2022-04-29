Show You Care
A few showers possible today, more widespread tonight

We're watching rain to our southwest currently. We may get a few of those showers in the area later today.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 4:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Areas of showers and storms are down to our southwest this morning. It appears these will slowly crawl our way and will be something to look for as the day goes on. The farther southwest you are, the better the rain chances are during the day. By evening, rain is likely for many areas and any thunderstorms will have the capability of heavy rainfall. Another quarter to half inch of rainfall is likely tonight into tomorrow morning with isolated swaths of an inch or more. Tomorrow, windy weather continues and there will be additional chances of scattered storms as the main cold front approaches us later in the afternoon. Look for a colder and windy Sunday with partly to mostly cloudy sky common. Next week continues to trend wet and cold with numerous systems affecting the upper Midwest, including Iowa. Have a good weekend!

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

