Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Drought area disappears in eastern Iowa after recent rains

By Corey Thompson
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - No parts of eastern Iowa are technically considered to be in a drought after a long stretch of generally cool and wet weather.

That’s according to the latest information from this week’s drought monitor. The weekly recap of which areas are driest in the country is put together by scientists who specialize in this part of meteorology at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the United States Department of Agriculture, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The portion of Iowa that is no longer in at least moderate drought shrunk by about half, with nearly all of the reduction coming in eastern Iowa. An area of moderate drought, classified as D1 on a scale that goes from D0 (abnormally dry) to D4 (exceptional drought), that stretched from east-central Iowa into southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois was completely removed from the map, according to analysts. A more persistent area of drought in west-central and northwest Iowa also shrank a bit, though portions of the state there still are placed in the severe drought, or D2, category.

The drought monitor, indicating areas of dryness or drought on a five-level scale, on Thursday,...
The drought monitor, indicating areas of dryness or drought on a five-level scale, on Thursday, April 28, 2022.(KCRG)

Other areas were removed from the lowest category that indicates “abnormal dryness.” At just over 54% of the state in none of the designations from D0 to D4, it’s the highest percentage to be unclassified since late November.

The reasons why we saw drought areas shrink this week in our area were primarily two-fold. We have seen a fair amount of rainfall lately, with most of it coming in steadier, soaking bouts instead of excessively heavy downpours that can run off rather than soak in. This has closed the gap on longer-term rainfall deficits and increased soil moisture.

The second factor that contributed was the continued below-normal temperatures. Less heat means less intense evaporation, so more of that rainfall stays in the ground and in our waterways than turns into water vapor in the air.

The scientists that put together the drought monitor did note one consequence of our wet and cool weather pattern: corn seeding is behind a five-year rolling average in the Midwest this year, including in Iowa. Local farmers will need some drier times ahead to catch up on that.

Each week, the cutoff for new information is 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday, so some of the rain we’ve experienced this week hasn’t even been factored into our drought status yet. With additional rounds of rainfall likely in the next several days, we may see a further reduction in these dry areas around the state.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The school says there is no danger to the student and staff.
Staff member killed at Dubuque Middle School following accident
Hy-Vee
Iowa-based Hy-Vee seeks to move corporate workers to retail
Farm accident in Linn County
Farm accident results in Linn County man’s death
The side of a Linn County Sheriff deputy's vehicle.
Multiple people injured in two-vehicle head-on collision on County Home Rd
Kimberly Jibbens
Cedar Rapids woman facing dependent abuse charges

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Thursday Evening, April 28
First Alert Forecast
Active end to April
kcrg wx
Some morning rain around, especially north
kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast: Thursday Morning, April 28th